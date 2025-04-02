Tomato-Tomahto? Salute to Philly 2025: IronPigs to Play as Tomato Pie

Allentown, Pennsylvania - There are many ways to slice a pie, but there's only one true Tomato Pie: Philadelphia Tomato Pie!

In honor of that fact, for this year's 'Salute to Philly' promotion, presented by Morabito Baking Co., the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be rebranding for one game to play as the 'Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie', on May 23rd at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.

"Tomato Pie is quintessential Philadelphia," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Philadelphia-style tomato pie with a dusting of parmesan cheese is the best and only true tomato pie. I challenge anyone who feels differently."

The Tomato Pie on-field look comes complete with a delectable jersey and hat. The jersey is a piece of Tomato Pie brought to life. With a tomato red base, flecks of parmesan cheese dot the jersey, with the Tomato Pie wordmark consisting of the correct order of: cheese, sauce, crust. The hat features a red bill and back with white front panel, with a perfect piece of Tomato Pie as the logo.

While the Tomato Pie play on the field, fans will be able to feast on Tomato Pie in the stands! In collaboration with Morabito Baking Co., fans can purchase a ticket package that comes with a delicious slice of Morabito Tomato Pie and a ticket to 'Salute to Philly' Night for just $16! The ticket package is available for purchase HERE.

The Tomato Pie on-field look is complimented by a full suite of off-the-field apparel featuring t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more! Tomato Pie merchandise is available online at shopironpigs.com or at the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.

Tomato Pie has been a staple of Philadelphia cuisine for over a century. The classic recipe calls for a focaccia-like dough, baked square, covered with tomato sauce and dusted with parmesan cheese after the dough is baked. Tomato Pie is not served directly after baking but allowed to cool and served at room temperature.

Philadelphia's love affair with Tomato Pie dates back to 1910 with Ianelli's Bakery being one of the first known purveyors. Tomato Pie was historically found at bakeries as opposed to pizzerias. Today, Morabito Baking Co. helps the tradition live on, bringing fresh, delicious and authentic Tomato Pie to a city that just can't get enough of it. Morabito Baking Co. is a fourth-generation business, based in Norristown, PA, that has been in continuous operation since 1932.

Across the greater Eastern Seaboard, Tomato Pie has been adapted and changed to meet the culinary tastes of the region. Rhode Island, Utica, and even some provinces in Canada claim to have their own take on Tomato Pie. Tomato Pie has roots in Sicilian style pizza, with the thick dough very reminiscent. But it is universally agreed that the one true and original Tomato Pie (and the correct way to make it) comes from one place: Philadelphia.

Playing as the Phillies Triple-A affiliate since their inception in 2008, the IronPigs have prided themselves on the connection they have forged between the City of Brotherly Love and the Lehigh Valley. This bond was taken to new heights with the debut of the IronPigs' 'Salute to Philly' promotion which began in 2016 when the 'Pigs took the field as the 'Cheesesteaks'. Since then, The IronPigs have paid homage every year since with their 'Salute to Philly' promotion, taking the field as the: Whiz Kids (2017), Philly Special (2018), Jawn (2019), Jimmies (2021), Wooder Ice (2022), Hoagies (2023), and Mummers (2024).

Tickets for 'Salute to Philly' night when the Tomato Pie will take the field on May 23rd are available for purchase at ironpigs.com, by stopping by the Provident Bank Box Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447)

