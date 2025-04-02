Wiles Impressive in Debut, Pitching Leads Way in 4-1 Stripers Win

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-3) are now winners of their last two games after taking down the Nashville Sounds (1-4) by a 4-1 score on Wednesday at Coolray Field. Starting pitcher Nathan Wiles struck out five over 4.0 no-hit innings in his Gwinnett debut.

Decisive Plays: For the second straight day, Gwinnett took the lead in the first inning. Charles LeBlanc laced a two-run single to right field for a 2-0 lead. A fourth-inning rally doubled the lead to 4-0 as Eddy Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk and Luke Waddell followed with an RBI single. Nashville's lone run came on a Stripers' fielding error in the eighth. The Sounds were held hitless until the fifth inning.

Key Contributors: Waddell (3-for-5, run, RBI) collected three of the Stripers' five hits on the day. Leblanc (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) tallied his first two RBIs of the year. Following Wiles' impressive start, Amos Willingham (W, 1-0), Buck Farmer, and Wander Suero (S, 1) combined for one unearned run over the final 5.0 innings.

Noteworthy: Waddell has a pair of three-hit games already this season and is riding a four-game hitting streak. Gwinnett pitchers have combined for 30 strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Suero, last year's MiLB saves leader (37), earned his first save as a member of the Stripers.

Next Game (Thursday, April 3): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Enjoy Throwback Thursday at the ballpark with $2 hot dogs and $3 domestic beers! Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live. Live TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.

