Seymour Slams Bulls Past Space Cowboys 6-1

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bob Seymour drilled a grand slam in the fifth while Chandler Simpson tripled home two runs in the eighth to lift the Durham Bulls past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-1 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Durham (3-2) built a four-run frame in the fifth with two outs and none on. An error opened up the inning, allowing Dru Baker to reach. Following a pitching change, Simpson singled followed by a walk to Tanner Murray to fill the bases before Seymour hiked the first pitch from Sugar Land (2-3) lefty reliever Brody Rodning over the blue monster down the left field line for a 4-0 lead.

Simpson cracked a two-run triple to left-center in the eighth with two outs to bring Jamie Westbrook and Tres Barrera home to give Durham a 6-1 advantage.

For the second straight night, Durham's pitching staff permitted just two hits to Sugar Land. Connor Seabold tossed four hitless innings in his first start in the Rays organization.

Key Moments: In the fifth, a fielding error by Sugar Land shortstop Brice Matthews gave the Bulls life with two outs. After a pitching change to bring lefty Brody Rodning into the game, he surrendered hits to both left-handed batters he faced, including Seymour's grand slam. The slam was the first by a Bull since Jonathan Aranda on August 25th, 2024 in Syracuse.

No-Hit Bulls : Sugar Land's final hit of Tuesday's win came with two outs in the third inning. Durham no-hit the Space Cowboys on Wednesday night into the fifth when Tommy Socco bounced a single to center. Durham's staff tossed 11 straight no-hit innings before that single.

Murray's Mission: Tanner Murray went 3-4 with a walk, to now lead the International League with 11 hits in the first five games. Murray accounted for three of the four hardest hit balls in Wednesday's game (110.1mph, 105.4, 98.8).

Welcome Back : Sugar Land starter Tyler Ivey worked 4 2/3 innings on Wednesday night, marking his first appearance in nearly three years. Ivey, who made his major league debut for Houston on May 21st, 2021, but retired nearly a year later. Ivey returned to pro baseball in spring training after a nearly three year absence. Ivey pitched under Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg when Ensberg managed the Buies Creek Astros in 2018.

On Deck : Ian Seymour (1-0, 0.00), who tossed five scoreless innings in an Opening Day victory over Norfolk, makes his second start of the season on Thursday night. Sugar Land is scheduled to oppose Colton Gordon (0-0, 1.80) at 6:35 PM ET.

