Saints Incredible Scoreless Inning Streak Ends at 25, Drop First Game of Year 2-0

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Inning-by-inning St. Paul Saints pitchers have thrown up zeroes on the scoreboard. Seven different pitchers over the first two games failed to give up a run for the Saints. On Wednesday night at Huntington Park, the trend continued through the first seven innings. The incredible 25.0 consecutive innings without giving up a run, however, came to an end in the eighth inning against the Columbus Clippers in a 2-0 loss.

With the game scoreless in the eighth inning, the 10 th pitcher the Saints used this season, Jacob Bosiokovic, gave up the first runs of the season. Will Brennan led off the inning with a single off the wall in right. He advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by Bosiokovic. Juan Brito laid down a bunt single, putting runners at the corners. The scoreless streak ended on a sacrifice fly from Angel Martinez giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead. Brito then stole second and scored on a single to right by Will Wilson making it 2-0.

Andrew Morris, the Minnesota Twins number nine prospect, made his first start of the season and was solid. After allowing a runner to reach in each of the first three innings, but not allowing anything further, things got dicey in the fourth. The Clippers loaded the bases with one out, but Morris got Christian Cairo to hit a grounder to third and Armando Alvarez came to the plate to get the force out. Morris then struck out Kody Huff to end the inning. Morris went 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits while walking one and striking out four. The Saints three starters this year have not allowed a run in 15.0 innings, giving up nine hits while walking one and striking out 12.

The Saints had their best opportunity to score in the fifth when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Jeferson Morales and Ryan Fitzgerald singled and Austin Martin walked. Unfortunately, the Saints couldn't push across a run as Luke Keaschall grounded into a fielder's choice, cutting the runner down at home, Emmanuel Rodriguez struck out, and Armando Alvarez grounded out.

In the ninth the Saints had a chance when Morales led off with a double to right and Fitzgerald walked. Martin, however, grounded back to the mound and pitcher Parker Mushinski threw to third for the first out and they doubled up Martin at first. Keaschall followed with a walk putting the tying runs aboard, but Rodriguez struck out to end the game.

A night after drawing 10 walks, Saints hitters drew eight more on Wednesday, but one night after stranding a franchise record 15, they left 12 more on base.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Huntington Park at 5:15 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (NR) to the mound against Clippers LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 3.60). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.