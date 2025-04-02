Weston Shines, Bullpen Holds In First Tides Road Win

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (2-3) defeated the Charlotte Knights (4-1), 3-1, on Wednesday night at Truist Field. The Tides would win a pitcher's duel in game two of their road trip, handing the Knights their first loss of the season.

Cameron Weston made his Triple-A debut as Norfolk's starting pitcher tonight. He surrendered a two-out, solo home run to Chase Meidroth in the first inning, but settled down and would not allow another run. Weston struck out six straight batters from the beginning of the second inning through the end of the third. He allowed the home run as his only hit in 4.0 innings, walking one batter while striking out six.

Norfolk tied the game in the third inning after Maverick Handley hit a triple off the wall, then scored on a Jordyn Adams sacrifice fly. The game would remain tied through two outs in the bottom of the sixth, when a pop-up storm formed and caused a 52 minute rain delay. Gunnar Henderson exited the game after the rain delay, finishing 0-for-3 as the starting shortstop.

The Tides would take the lead coming out of the delay, when Daz Cameron ripped a double and later scored on a Luis Vázquez RBI single. One more run scored for Norfolk in the ninth inning on an error during a Tides' steal attempt, completing their three-run tally.

To follow Weston, a combined effort from Justin Armbruester (2.0, 3 SO), Luis González (1.0 IP, 2 SO), and Rodolfo Martinez (SV, 2.0 IP, 5 SO) helped seal the 3-1 Tides win over Charlotte. Game three of the series is set tomorrow in Charlotte, with first pitch at 7:04 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 2.25) is the probable for Norfolk, while Charlotte is scheduled to throw RHP Chris Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00).

