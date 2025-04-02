Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's game vs. the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather and heavy rain this evening. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, April 3, with one 7.0-inning game beginning at 12:35 PM. The ballpark will then be cleared ahead of the regularly-scheduled 6:35 PM contest, which will also be 7.0 innings. Each game will require separate tickets for entry.

Gates for Game 1 will open at 12 PM, followed by gates at 5:30 PM for the night game.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can utilize their same tickets for entry into the 12:35 PM contest. Ticket exchanges are also available for those who are unable to attend the day game on Thursday in accordance with the rain check policy listed below.

Rain Check Policy

To exchange your tickets for any future 2025 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contact your ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

