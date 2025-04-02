Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's game vs. the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather and heavy rain this evening. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, April 3, with one 7.0-inning game beginning at 12:35 PM. The ballpark will then be cleared ahead of the regularly-scheduled 6:35 PM contest, which will also be 7.0 innings. Each game will require separate tickets for entry.
Gates for Game 1 will open at 12 PM, followed by gates at 5:30 PM for the night game.
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can utilize their same tickets for entry into the 12:35 PM contest. Ticket exchanges are also available for those who are unable to attend the day game on Thursday in accordance with the rain check policy listed below.
Rain Check Policy
To exchange your tickets for any future 2025 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contact your ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets
Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Sounds Held to Two Hits in 4-1 Loss at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Wiles Impressive in Debut, Pitching Leads Way in 4-1 Stripers Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tomato-Tomahto? Salute to Philly 2025: IronPigs to Play as Tomato Pie - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Avila Strikes out 11 But Omaha Drops Home Opener to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wind Plays Big Roll in Mud Hens 8-4 Loss to Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Opens Home Slate with Win over Buffalo - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather
- Two-Run Ninth Hands Indians Loss in Home Opener
- Right-Handed Pitcher Thomas Harrington Selected by Pittsburgh
- Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 1-6
- Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather