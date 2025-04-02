All New 'Win It Wednesdays' Debut April 9th with Unique, In-Game Prizes
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Who doesn't like going to the ballpark and going home with a great prize? Well, get ready for the all new Win-It Wednesdays, presented by Northwest Bank, where every Wednesday Bisons home game is a chance for you to WIN unique, in-game prizes all game long... including items from the very game you're watching! The fun starts with our first Win-It Wednesday on Wednesday, April 9 against Durham (6:05 p.m.) and all you have to do to win is be there!
What can you expect to Win on a typical Win-It Wednesday? How about a game-used player jersey from a past game! Maybe we'll snag the Lineup Card out of the dugout, grab a few game-used baseballs from the game you're watching or other pieces of game-used equipment that are no longer in use. Here's a reason to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 5 p.m... we'll be giving away the chance for one fan to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch! Prizes will change for every Win-It Wednesday, but will include things like Concession Vouchers, Family Packs to an upcoming fridaynightbash! and much more!
So be sure to check out the first Win-It Wednesday on Wednesday, April 9th as the Bisons host the Durham Bulls and get ready to win great prizes!
