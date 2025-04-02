First Place Knights Suffer First Loss of the Season
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights took on the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night and suffered their first loss of the 2025 season. The home team ended up on the wrong side of a Truist Field pitcher's duel, 3-1.
Chase Meidroth gave the Knights a 1-0 lead with a two-out, solo Home Run in the bottom of the first inning. The blast, Meidroth's second of the young season, cleared the left field wall and gave Charlotte a first inning run for the fourth time in five games.
Norfolk tied the score 1-1 in the top of the third inning. The Tides hit a leadoff triple and followed it up with a sacrifice fly. That tally was the only damage allowed by Knights starting pitcher Owen White. The Charlotte right-hander covered 4.2 innings, scattered three hits, and struck out four.
Both teams waited out a 52-minute rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning. After the stoppage, the Tides rallied for the game's go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and added an insurance run in the ninth.
Meidroth led the way for the Knights offensively with a 2-for-4 performance. Greg Jones Jr. added a base hit and Edgar Quero drew a trio of walks. Charlotte's pitching combination of White, Trey McGough, James Karinchak, and Justin Anderson held Norfolk's offense to six total hits.
Charlotte's 4-1 record is still good for first place in the International League's East division. The Knights and Tides hit the diamond at Truist Field on Thursday night for Game Three of their six-game series. The first pitch is set for 7:04pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 2, 2025
- First Place Knights Suffer First Loss of the Season - Charlotte Knights
- Weston Shines, Bullpen Holds In First Tides Road Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Blanked in Wednesday Matchup with Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seymour Slams Bulls Past Space Cowboys 6-1 - Durham Bulls
- Saints Incredible Scoreless Inning Streak Ends at 25, Drop First Game of Year 2-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Waters Hits for Cycle as Omaha Tops Louisville 12-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- All New 'Win It Wednesdays' Debut April 9th with Unique, In-Game Prizes - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Rout Bisons with Eight Run First Inning - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Memphis on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday, April 2nd - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Stung by Omaha Offense in 12-6 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Hamel Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-1, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Four Hits Not Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 2 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Held to Two Hits in 4-1 Loss at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Wiles Impressive in Debut, Pitching Leads Way in 4-1 Stripers Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tomato-Tomahto? Salute to Philly 2025: IronPigs to Play as Tomato Pie - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Avila Strikes out 11 But Omaha Drops Home Opener to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wind Plays Big Roll in Mud Hens 8-4 Loss to Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Opens Home Slate with Win over Buffalo - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- First Place Knights Suffer First Loss of the Season
- Charlotte Tops Norfolk 4-3 to Win Fourth Straight
- Kyle Teel Named International League Player of the Week
- Knights Complete the Sweep with 9-6 Win over the Stripers
- Teel's Six RBI Paces the Knights in 12-4 Victory