First Place Knights Suffer First Loss of the Season

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights took on the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night and suffered their first loss of the 2025 season. The home team ended up on the wrong side of a Truist Field pitcher's duel, 3-1.

Chase Meidroth gave the Knights a 1-0 lead with a two-out, solo Home Run in the bottom of the first inning. The blast, Meidroth's second of the young season, cleared the left field wall and gave Charlotte a first inning run for the fourth time in five games.

Norfolk tied the score 1-1 in the top of the third inning. The Tides hit a leadoff triple and followed it up with a sacrifice fly. That tally was the only damage allowed by Knights starting pitcher Owen White. The Charlotte right-hander covered 4.2 innings, scattered three hits, and struck out four.

Both teams waited out a 52-minute rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning. After the stoppage, the Tides rallied for the game's go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and added an insurance run in the ninth.

Meidroth led the way for the Knights offensively with a 2-for-4 performance. Greg Jones Jr. added a base hit and Edgar Quero drew a trio of walks. Charlotte's pitching combination of White, Trey McGough, James Karinchak, and Justin Anderson held Norfolk's offense to six total hits.

Charlotte's 4-1 record is still good for first place in the International League's East division. The Knights and Tides hit the diamond at Truist Field on Thursday night for Game Three of their six-game series. The first pitch is set for 7:04pm ET.

