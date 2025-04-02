Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Memphis on Wednesday
April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Memphis, TN - For the second straight day the Buffalo Bisons scored first, but once again the Memphis Redbirds proved to be too much in their 15-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
The Bisons were once again able to score in the top of the first inning, and it was Steward Berroa who helped score the game's first run. Berroa and Jonatan Clase scored on a Michael Stefanic base hit with two outs off of Sem Robberse. Berroa reached on a walk to start the game, while Clase bunted his way aboard, giving Buffalo a short lived 2-0 lead through a half inning.
However, the Redbirds roared back for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking an 8-2 lead to the second inning. Gavin Collins delivered the big hit for Memphis with a bases-clearing double that made the score 5-2 in favor of the home team.
Berroa scored for the second straight inning on a Joey Loperfido RBI base hit in the top of the second. Loperfido's run producing base hit was his second in as many games, giving his four RBIs through four games with Buffalo this season. But that was the final run the team would score.
Memphis tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the second for a 10-3 advantage. They would add solo runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
The Bisons used seven different pitchers in the loss, including a scoreless inning from Braydon Fisher in the bottom of the seventh. The young right hander recorded a pair of strikeouts for his three outs in relief. Buffalo's pitching staff recorded nine strikeouts in the loss.
The Redbirds would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, and one in the last of the eighth to finish their scoring with a 15-3 lead.
The Bisons and Memphis are scheduled to meet for game three of their six-game series on Thursday evening at AutoZone Park. A 7:35 p.m. EDT first pitch is slated with Eric Lauer making the start for Buffalo.
