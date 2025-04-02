Memphis Opens Home Slate with Win over Buffalo

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took the 2025 home opener over the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) by a final score of 13-7 on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday marked the second consecutive game in which Memphis scored 13 runs and recorded 16 or more hits. Eight of the nine batters reached base safely multiple times in the win, with seven recording a multi-hit effort.

Center fielder Ryan Vilade, first baseman Matt Lloyd and right fielder Bryan Torres led the way with three hits each. Vilade roped a pair of doubles while Torres recorded four RBIs. Designated hitter Yohel Pozo smacked his first home run of the season and drove in three.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed five runs on five hits, walked three and struck out one in his first start of the season. Zack Weiss (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of one-run relief. Curtis Taylor struck out four in 2.0 hitless innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, April 2 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.