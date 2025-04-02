Four Hits Not Enough for RailRiders

April 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-1 to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Three Mets pitchers limited the RailRiders to four hits and a total of seven base runners, three of which reached in the ninth.

Syracuse tabbed a run in the bottom of the first against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Erick Leal, who was making his first appearance in affiliated ball since September 2019. Former RailRider and Yankee Billy McKinney singled and scored on a double by Joey Meneses.

The Mets doubled their lead in the fifth on another single by McKinney and run-scoring double by Meneses.

Leal (0-1) struck out seven and walked one over five innings of work in his first SWB appearance.

Dom Hamel (1-0) held the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense to a pair of hits and a walk over his five innings.

The Mets added a run on two hits and a walk against Ian Hamilton in the sixth inning and plated two more in the bottom of the eighth off McKinley Moore.

The RailRiders broke up the shutout in the ninth with two down. Jorbit Vivas singled in Grant Richardson but was tagged out at second trying to stretch the hit. Austin Warren allowed the ninth-inning tally but recorded his first save of the season for the Mets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse play game three of this six-game set on Thursday night at 6:35 P.M. Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 2.25) makes his second start of the year for the RailRiders against Blade Tidwell (0-0, 1.80) and the Mets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 2-3

2-3

