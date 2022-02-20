Wild Outlasted by Wolves in Chicago, Fall 5-3

CHICAGO, Ill. - Iowa Wild (20-18-3-3; 46 pts.) were defeated by the Chicago Wolves (28-10-4-3; 63 pts.) by a score of 5-3 at Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19. Wild forward Mason Shaw tallied two assists and Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 35 saves in the loss.

Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee accepted a feed from Shaw and beat Wolves goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (30 saves) from the slot just 42-seconds into the first period. His goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead and Shaw recorded the only assist on the play.

Chicago forward Josh Leivo pushed a one-timer past McIntyre from the bottom of the left circle at 5:15 of the first period to tie the game 1-1. Leivo's goal came on the power play.

With Chicago on the power play, Wolves forward Stefan Noesen deflected a point shot past McIntyre at 15:23 of the first period to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Wild forward Adam Beckman collected a rebound off a power play shot by Shaw and beat Kochetkov with a wrist shot from the left circle at 18:24 of the first period. Beckman's tally tied the game at two goals apiece and was assisted by Shaw and Chaffee.

Iowa and Chicago headed into the first intermission tied 2-2. The Wolves outshot the Wild 17-9 in the first period.

Wild forward Kyle Rau chipped a backhand shot over the right shoulder of Kochetkov at 1:39 of the second period to give Iowa a 3-2 lead. Wild defenseman Jon Lizotte and Wild forward Dominic Turgeon recorded assists on the goal.

At the end of two periods, the Wild led 3-2 over the Wolves. Iowa outshot Chicago 14-11 in the second period but the Wolves led 28-23 in shots through two periods.

Noesen beat McIntyre for a second time on the night on a backhand shot from the slot at 4:50 of the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Wolves defenseman Joey Keane blew a slap shot on the power play past McIntyre at 7:52 of the third period to put Chicago up by a score of 4-3.

After the Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker with 1:06 remaining in the game, Noesen scored on the empty net with 44-seconds remaining to extend Chicago's lead to 5-3.

Iowa could not mount a comeback in the final 44-seconds of the game and Chicago won by a score of 5-3. The Wolves outshot the Wild 12-10 in the third period and 40-33 in the game.

Four power play goals were scored in the game with the Wolves going 3-for-7 and the Wild going 1-for-4 on the night.

Up next for Iowa, a second consecutive road matchup in Chicago against the Wolves on Feb. 20 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

