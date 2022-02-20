Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win

February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 6-5 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 15-21-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Justin Scott opened the scoring with a goal at 3:29 of the first period assisted by Cole Cassels before Charlotte's Scott Wilson responded with a tally at 7:35. The Checkers' Zac Dalpe notched a power-play marker at 12:54, but Trey Fix-Wolansky scored for the Monsters at 17:34 off a feed from Carson Meyer tying the game 2-2 after 20 minutes. Charlotte's Jacob Friend scored at 1:34 of the middle frame, but Meyer responded with a power-play tally at 3:58 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Tyler Angle bringing the score to 3-3 heading into the final intermission. The Checkers added two quick goals from Kole Lind at 4:49 on the man advantage and Cole Schwindt at 5:06 to take a 5-3 lead. The Monsters responded with a marker from Dillon Simpson at 11:33 off a helper from Scott as well as a tally from Scott Harrington at 13:14 assisted by Fix-Wolansky and Angle to tie the game forcing overtime. Thomas Schemitsch notched the game-winning goal with seven seconds left in the extra frame off a feed from Cassels securing the Monsters 6-5 victory.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 31 saves for the victory while Charlotte's Joey Daccord made 39 saves in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, February 23, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 2 1 - 6

CLT 2 1 2 0 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 45 1/4 4/6 27 min / 12 inf

CLT 36 2/6 3/4 23 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson W 31 5 2-3-1

CLT Daccord OT 39 6 9-8-2

Cleveland Record: 15-21-5-3, 7th North Division

Charlotte Record: 26-18-3-0, 4th Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.