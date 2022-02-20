Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Griffins over IceHogs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Five different Griffins scored to push Grand Rapids over the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids has notched points in 12 of its last 14 matchups against Rockford (9-2-2-1), dating back to the final meeting of the 2019-20 season.

During a first-intermission ceremony, the Griffins raised Michel Picard's #7 to the rafters. Picard became just the second player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining the #24 of Travis Richards.

Joe Veleno returned to West Michigan due to recall and continued his three-game point streak with Grand Rapids (2-3-5). Defenseman Ryan Murphy scored his 10th goal of the season, extending his lead over all AHL blueliners in goals scored. Taro Hirose recorded his 12th tally, tying for the team high with Kyle Criscuolo, Jonatan Berggren and Turner Elson. Murphy, Hirose and Luke Witkowski recorded multi-point outings. With the victory, the Griffins halted Rockford's four-game unbeaten streak.

Grand Rapids lit the lamp 22 seconds into the contest, which was the fastest goal to start a game for the Griffins this season. Veleno passed the puck to Murphy at the right wing and the defenseman sent a wrister into the left corner of the net.

After one goal between the two teams in the first, Rockford tied the contest in the middle frame 52 seconds in. Wyatt Kalynuk skated down the right boards toward Calvin Pickard and fired the puck top shelf, making it a 1-1 game.

With 2:55 remaining in the second, Jon Martin scored a tap-in goal after Tyler Spezia's initial shot was saved, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead.

The IceHogs jumped on the Griffins to start the final period, scoring 56 seconds into the stanza. Evan Barratt sent the disc to Cameron Morrison at the right post, who then sent the rubber into the right corner.

Witkowski gave Grand Rapids a 3-2 advantage when he went down the Rockford zone left-to-right and sent a backhander past the blocker of Colin Delia with 16:32 remaining in the game. The tally marked the first two-point game for Witkowski in a Griffins uniform.

The Griffins pulled away when Dominik Shine jammed the puck into the net after Criscuolo sent a shot in toward the cage at 8:22. The Grand Rapids' advantage quickly extended to three once Hirose stole the puck from the defense, went down the neutral zone and scored an empty netter, giving the Griffins a 5-2 victory.

Notes

*Chase Pearson returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 24, due to an injury.

*Murphy extended his point streak to four games (3-2-5) and notched his 50th goal as a pro.

*Criscuolo extended his assist streak to three games (0-3-3).

*Brian Lashoff has now played in 550 games as a Griffin and in the AHL.

*Spezia skated in his 100th game in the AHL.

*Earlier this afternoon, Grand Rapids released defenseman Gordi Myer from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Rockford 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 1 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Murphy 10 (Veleno, Berggren), 0:22. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Rockford, Kalynuk 5 0:52. 3, Grand Rapids, Martin 3 (Spezia, Witkowski), 17:05. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-4, Rockford, Morrison 3 (Barratt, Gicewicz), 0:56. 5, Grand Rapids, Witkowski 3 (McIsaac, Murphy), 3:28. 6, Grand Rapids, Shine 6 (Criscuolo, Hirose), 8:22. 7, Grand Rapids, Hirose 12 17:15 (EN). Penalties-Newpower Gr (cross-checking), 8:56; Busdeker Rfd (boarding), 12:38; Murphy Gr (delay of game), 18:17.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 10-11-10-31. Grand Rapids 7-11-15-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.

Goalies-Rockford, Delia 9-7-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 16-11-5 (31 shots-29 saves).

A-8,731

Three Stars

1. GR Witkowski (goal, assist); 2. GR Murphy (goal, assist); 3. GR Pickard (W, 29 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 19-19-5-2 (45 pts.) / Sun., Feb. 19 at Rockford 5 p.m. EST

Rockford: 21-17-3-1 (46 pts.) / Sun., Feb 19 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m. CST

