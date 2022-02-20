Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cameron Hughes picked up three points, Eduards Tralmaks scored for the third consecutive game, and Troy Grosenick made 30 saves while recording two assists as the Providence Bruins took down the Hershey Bears, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. The win marks the third victory in as many days for Providence. The P-Bruins went one-for-four on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
STATS
- Eduards Tralmaks scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has recorded five points (3G, 2A) in his last three games and has 16 points (9G, 7A) in 28 games this season.
- Cameron Hughes picked up three assists for his first three-point game of the season. Hughes finished the weekend with five points (1G, 4A) and leads Providence with 29 points (8G, 21A) this season.
- Jesper Froden scored his 12th goal of the season and recorded four points (2G, 2A) this weekend. He ranks second on the team in goals (12) & points (27).
- Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of 31 shots and recorded his first career multi-point game with two assists.
- Zach Senyshyn scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.
- Jack Ahcan scored a goal and added an assist for his sixth multi-point game of the season. His 21 points (6G, 15A) this season rank first amongst all P-Bruins defensemen and third (tied) in the AHL amongst all rookie defensemen.
- Chris Wagner picked up his sixth assist of the season. Wagner has picked up at least one point in seven of his last 10 games.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, February 25 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 47 59 (.628)
PROVIDENCE 41 50 (.610)
HARTFORD 44 52 (.591)
CHARLOTTE 47 55 (.585)
HERSHEY 48 56 (.583)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 46 45 (.489)
LEHIGH VALLEY 45 43 (.478)
BRIDGEPORT 48 45 (.469)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
HERSHEY 0 1 0 1
PROVIDENCE 0 2 2 4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022
- Stars Wrap up Homestand with a 4-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped as Abbotsford Falls to Colorado in Rematch - Abbotsford Canucks
- Early Scoring Not Enough for Hogs, Griffins Sweep Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Blast Past Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Appleby Lifts Islanders to 2-0 Shutout over Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Iowa Falls to Chicago, 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Close out Weekend with 5-1 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Strike for Four Straight in 4-1 Defeat of Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Laczynski Scores in First Weekend Back - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders in Round Eight of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Defense Suffocates Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Claim Point, Fall to Monsters in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Alumni Take Gold, Bronze in Beijing - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Stockton, Bakersfield Wrap Home-And-Home Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Blues Recall F Joshua, Assign D Rosen to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Battle of Connecticut Set to Resume in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #42: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Return Home With 4-3 Come-From-Behind Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Fall Short vs. Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Hold off San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Heat Stay Perfect against Bakersfield with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Martin's 43 Saves Lead Canucks to Sixth Consecutive Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Snap Skid with 7-6 Shootout Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Martin Stops 43 in Canucks 2-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Griffins over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Look to Bounce Back against Griffins in Home Matchup Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Outlasted by Wolves in Chicago, Fall 5-3 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears
- Koppanen Scores Twice to Lead Providence Bruins to 3-1 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grosenick Records 34-Save Shutout, Leads P-Bruins to 5-0 Win over Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year AHL Contract Extension
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1