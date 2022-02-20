Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cameron Hughes picked up three points, Eduards Tralmaks scored for the third consecutive game, and Troy Grosenick made 30 saves while recording two assists as the Providence Bruins took down the Hershey Bears, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. The win marks the third victory in as many days for Providence. The P-Bruins went one-for-four on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Eduards Tralmaks scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has recorded five points (3G, 2A) in his last three games and has 16 points (9G, 7A) in 28 games this season.

- Cameron Hughes picked up three assists for his first three-point game of the season. Hughes finished the weekend with five points (1G, 4A) and leads Providence with 29 points (8G, 21A) this season.

- Jesper Froden scored his 12th goal of the season and recorded four points (2G, 2A) this weekend. He ranks second on the team in goals (12) & points (27).

- Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of 31 shots and recorded his first career multi-point game with two assists.

- Zach Senyshyn scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

- Jack Ahcan scored a goal and added an assist for his sixth multi-point game of the season. His 21 points (6G, 15A) this season rank first amongst all P-Bruins defensemen and third (tied) in the AHL amongst all rookie defensemen.

- Chris Wagner picked up his sixth assist of the season. Wagner has picked up at least one point in seven of his last 10 games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, February 25 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 47 59 (.628)

PROVIDENCE 41 50 (.610)

HARTFORD 44 52 (.591)

CHARLOTTE 47 55 (.585)

HERSHEY 48 56 (.583)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 46 45 (.489)

LEHIGH VALLEY 45 43 (.478)

BRIDGEPORT 48 45 (.469)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HERSHEY 0 1 0 1

PROVIDENCE 0 2 2 4

