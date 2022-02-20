IceHogs Look to Bounce Back against Griffins in Home Matchup Today

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs return home for the second matchup of the weekend home-and-home series with the Grand Rapids Griffins today at 4PM at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive an exclusive first responders hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell! Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the two clubs.

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs and Griffins have not met for a series in over two months when Rockford traveled to Grand Rapids for back-to-back games on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The two teams split the weekend series with the IceHogs taking the first game 4-1. Forwards Carson Gicewicz and Alex Nylander scored in the following night, but the Griffins tallied five goals in the first period and went on to win 6-2. The Griffins scored three goals in the third period of last night's game to beat the IceHogs 5-2. Today will be the first time the Griffins have played at the BMO since Nov. 6 when they skated away with a 2-1 win over the IceHogs.

Unexpected Trouble

Despite the IceHogs sitting in third place in the Central Division, three spots ahead of the Griffins, Rockford has continued to struggle with matchups against Grand Rapids. This season the IceHogs have won just one out of five matchups with the Griffins. The lone victory came on Dec. 4 when Rockford defeated Grand Rapids 4-1 on the road. With just three matchups remaining between the two teams this year, Rockford would need to sweep the rest of the series in order to finish the year .500 against the Griffins.

Hogs Looking to Start New Streak

The IceHogs went into last night's matchup riding a season-long four-game win streak with wins over Milwaukee, Iowa, and Chicago. It's Rockford's longest win-streak since winning three in a row between Jan. 7-14. But last night's 5-2 loss to the Griffins snapped that streak, leaving the IceHogs season-high at four games.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

After tonight's matchup, the IceHogs won't play again until Friday, Feb. 25 when they travel to Iowa for a 7PM game at Wells Fargo Arena. It will be the first of three straight games for Rockford as they will immediately return home for matchups with the Texas Stars on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 21-17-3-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 19-19-5-2 (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6-1 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 2-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-4-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

54-47-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

