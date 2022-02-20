Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jet Greaves (pronounced GREEVZ) to a three-year, entry level contract through the 2023-24 season, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. He is expected to join the Blue Jackets prior to tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.

Greaves, 20, who originally signed an American Hockey League Contract with the Cleveland Monsters on July 30, 2021, made his professional debut with the Monsters and ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season. He has posted a 4-6-0 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 13 contests with the Monsters, including stopping 28-of-29 shots in a 2-1 win at Utica on February 12 in his most recent start. He turned aside 40-of-41 shots in a 2-1 victory in his AHL debut on October 23 at Belleville. The 6-0, 170-pound netminder also has gone 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 SV% in 15 appearances with the Wings.

The Cambridge, Ontario native played for the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts from 2018-20, registering a 20-27-5 record, 3.71 GAA and .899 SV% in 60 career games. He went 13-15-2 with a 3.99 GAA, 888 SV% and two shutouts in a career-high 33 appearances in 2019-20. He was named to the OHL's First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after posting a 3.36 GAA and .911 SV% in 27 contests with the Colts.

The Blue Jackets and Sabres face off tonight at Nationwide Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Ohio and streamed on the Bally Sports app. Coverage begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station Sports Radio 97.1 FM in Columbus, and online at bluejackets.com.

