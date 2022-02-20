Appleby Lifts Islanders to 2-0 Shutout over Wolf Pack
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Ken Appleby earned his first win of the season with a 30-save shutout and Chris Terry scored twice, leading the Bridgeport Islanders (18-21-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 2-0 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack (23-15-4-2) on Sunday afternoon at Webster Bank Arena.
Otto Koivula recorded two assists, and Andy Andreoff and Collin Adams had helpers as well.
It was Appleby's (1-3-3) sixth career AHL shutout.
Terry opened the scoring with a power play marker at 14:47 of the first period when he received a no-look pass from Andreoff and quickly buried a wrister. It was his team-leading 15th goal of the season and team-best fifth on the man advantage.
Terry made it 2-0 just four minutes later when he took Koivula's pass from behind the net and scored on a one timer, blocker side.
Appleby took over from there, stopping 17 shots over the final two periods, and Bridgeport went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including three Hartford chances in the second period.
Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. matchup at the MassMutual Center. The game can be seen online through AHLTV.
