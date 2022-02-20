Blues Recall F Joshua, Assign D Rosen to T-Birds
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.
Joshua, 25, has played in 22 games with the Blues this season, posting two goals and three assists (five points) to go along with a plus-5 rating.
In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds on Sunday.
The T-Birds complete their weekend set with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop in Allentown, Pa. against the Phantoms.
