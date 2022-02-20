Bruins Strike for Four Straight in 4-1 Defeat of Hershey
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears finished a three-game weekend at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Providence Bruins. The defeat was Hershey's second of the weekend at Providence, and the club's record fell to 25-17-3-3 with the result.
Hershey opened the scoring on Sunday when forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby picked up a misplayed puck in the Bruins zone. He sent a shot to the net, and teammate Mike Vecchione deflected the puck past Providence goaltender Troy Grosenick to give Hershey a 1-0 lead 4:33 into the second period. The goal was Vecchione's 12th of the season.
The Bears would hold Providence scoreless until two late goals in the middle frame turned the tides. First, Eduards Tralmaks would tie the game up with his ninth goal of the season. On a nice passing play, Tralmaks skated in alone in front of Zach Fucale, and stickhanded around the goaltender to make it 1-1. Assists went to Samuel Asselin and Justin Brazeau at 18:35 of the second.
Providence would strike again before the period ended. With just 2.9 seconds left in the frame, Zach Senyshyn would find the net as the puck dribbled over the goal line to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play. Cameron Hughes had the only assist for Providence on the go-ahead marker.
Just over two minutes into the third period, Providence's Jesper Froden would score on the power play to extend the Bruins lead to 3-1. Hughes tallied his second assist on the goal and the goaltender Grosenick added his first helper of the year for the P-Bruins.
Providence would add their fourth goal of the night with Jack Ahcan scoring at 9:58 of the third. Chris Wagner added the primary assist with Hughes getting his third assist of the afternoon.
Shots finished 31-28 Hershey. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play while Providence was 1-for-4.
Hershey is back in action on Tuesday evening versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
