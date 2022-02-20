Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3

February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 4-3, by the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring opened with a goal from Derrick Pouliot, giving the first lead of the matchup to Henderson. Five minutes into the second frame, Jan Jenik tied the contest with a deflection goal for the Roadrunners. Matias Maccelli followed up with a goal of his own off of a rebound to give the lead to Tucson. Sven Baertschi brought the score back to even in the final seconds of the second frame. Baertschi scored his second of the night to put Henderson back in front to start the third. Jenik earned a powerplay goal to, once again, tie up the contest midway through the third. Michael Marcone earned the game-winning goal for Tucson with 15-seconds left.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Tucson Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. PT to take on the Tucson Roadrunners. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

