Barracuda Outshined by Stars 4-1
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (15-27-1-0) scored the first goal on Sunday but would give up the next four as the Texas Stars (15-18-5-4) managed to pick up a 4-1 win at the H-E-B Center. In just his fifth AHL appearance of his career, Zach Emond made a career-high 38 saves on 40 shots but took the hard-luck loss.
- Nick Merkley (7) opened the scoring up at the 58 second mark of the second period, snapping a 13-game goalless drought.
- Former Roadrunner Jeremy Gregoire (7) scored for the second consecutive game to tie the score at 1-1 in the second.
- Joel L'Esperance (16) netted the game-winning goal in the third, and now has six points over his last six games (3+3=6)
- The Barracuda killed off all four Texas' power-plays and have now killed off 19-straight on the PK.
The Barracuda are back on the ice on Wednesday at the SAP Center against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets
Join the Battery:
Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!
A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.
