Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have assigned forward Shawn Element to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released goaltender Corbin Kaczperski from his PTO.
Element, 21, has played in 28 games with the Crunch this season tallying two goals and three assists. Last season, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward appeared in 15 games with the Cape Breton Eagles recording 28 points (9g, 19a) before being traded to the Victoriaville Tigres. He posted 15 points (8g, 7a) in 16 contests with Victoriaville. His 43 total points led the Tigres and ranked him 10th in the QMJHL during the 2020-21 regular season. His 17 goals and 26 assists also paced his team.
Prior to his professional career, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in 274 career QMJHL contests with Victoriaville, Cape Breton, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).
The Crunch signed Element to a two-year AHL contract on May 12, 2021.
