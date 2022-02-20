Gulls Fall Short vs. Ontario

February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 4-3 decision to the Ontario Reign Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Bryce Kindopp scored his sixth goal of the season at 16:24 of the second period. Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist on the play to mark points in back-to-back games (0-2=2) and 4-3=7 points over his last nine games.

Brent Gates Jr. established a new career high goal-scoring streak scoring a goal for a third straight game (4-1=5).

Kodie Curran collected three assists to match his career high for assists and points in a game (0-3=3).

Trevor Carrick surpassed his point total from last season with his fifth goal of the campaign at 17:37 of the third period, setting a new personal best as a Gull with 5-8=13 points this season.

Hunter Drew registered a pair of assists to match a career best three-game point streak (2-2=4).

Lukas Dostal stopped 27-of-31 shots in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign Sunday, Feb. 20 at Toyota Arena (3 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the team's response in the third period:

Yeah, you can bring in a positive side on the third and finally, I feel we just played more and were more assertive. We got a little bit overwhelmed at times in the first two periods. We lost our assignment on stuff we talked about so, obviously, we didn't play our best game and we look at the end we were right there with them. So, looking for performance and make sure we collectively get our game together. There was some good moments there, even in the second period, but obviously, when you play a good team like that, you've got to be better than just half the game. You've got to be good all night and this is why, you know this part of me that is like, 'well, we have better," and there's a part of me that is, "we showed it."

On how the team can counteract Ontario's speed:

Well, they're fast and our team needs to be really alert and really sharp on assignment because then, you let those guys go they're (going to) execute through you and that's why we did well in the third period. We were on top of them, we were much better than in the first two periods. Like I said, we let them play a little too much and the pk is going to kill the vibe a little bit, so we have better and that's what I want to see. I want to see our team, what I think they can do and then after, we'll asses what they didn't go. To play 50% of the game in the way we have to play, we can't afford that. A young team and we've got to make sure we play that style we saw in the third period.

On if discipline is a key for tomorrow's game:

It was on the board. We know what it is, I know the guys know it too. They're a top defensive team in the league and they're great on the power play. I thought our pk did actually quite well. We gave a goal that hurt at the end. That is what's going to happen, you take all those penalties, but when you get overwhelmed a little bit- like at times we were a little bit overwhelmed- so that's what's going to happen.

Nikolas Brouillard

On the third period:

I think we showed character. We knew we had another big game coming up tomorrow against them and we wanted to set the tone for next game. We had nothing to lose, and I think we played really well in the third and we just came out short.

On what needs to change in tomorrow's rematch:

Yeah, I mean we have to take less penalties. That's what killed us. Tonight, we wanted to take maybe a couple less. It didn't happen and that's where it hurt us. Their power play is deadly, and it showed tonight.

On generating offense from the power play:

Yeah for sure, we gotta get our (power play) going. There's been a couple games where we kind of struggled. We just need to find our rhythm and when we get it back, I'm sure we're gonna be dangerous.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.