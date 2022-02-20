Moose Outlast Milwaukee in OT

The Manitoba Moose (25-14-2-1) faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals (24-20-2-2) for a Sunday afternoon clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 5-2 loss in Abbotsford on Feb. 12.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first period. With the Moose working on the cycle, Leon Gawanke sent a wrister past Milwaukee's Connor Ingram for a 1-0 Moose lead. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 22-3 through the first 20 minutes of play and lead 1-0 after the period.

The second period saw the Moose come out and add to their lead. In the latter half of the period, Isaac Johnson rushed the puck up the ice. The forward dropped the disc back as he crossed the blueline and found the trailing Cole Maier. He launched a hard shot through traffic that went under the arm of Ingram and pushed the Moose ahead 2-0. Both sides fired 11 shots on net over the course of the middle frame, as the Moose held a 2-0 lead at the conclusion of the middle frame.

The Admirals cut into the Moose lead on the power play. Cole Schneider finished off a scramble in front of Holm to put Milwaukee within a 2-1 count. Milwaukee knotted the contest less than two minutes later with a goal from Cody Glass on a two-man breakaway. The Admirals continued to push and were rewarded with the go-ahead tally off the stick of Jeremy Davies. With the score 3-2 into the final two minutes, the Moose needed a goal and found the equalizer off the stick of Dean Stewart. With Manitoba on the power play, Gawanke fired a shot on net. The puck bounced out to Stewart who found twine for his first AHL goal and a tie game. The horn sounded to end the third with the contest needing overtime. In the extra frame, Jeff Malott found a loose puck and streaked down the ice. The forward fired a low shot to beat Ingram and seal the Moose win by a score of 4-3. Holm finished with the win and 23 stops while Ingram took the loss and posted 41 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeff Malott (Click for full interview)

"We were filling lanes well in the first. That was kind of something that faded as the game went on. I think throughout this week if we continue to fill lanes in the neutral zone we'll have that kind of success. Maybe not as dramatic, but I think we'll like the outcome of periods if we're quick through transition."

Statbook

Dean Stewart recorded his first AHL goal in the win

Cole Maier has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games

With his 10th of the season, Cole Maier has hit double digits goals for the first time in his professional career

Gawanke's seventh of the season ties him with Johnathan Kovacevic for the Moose goal-scoring lead by defencemen

Declan Chisholm recorded a new career-high with his 12th assist of the season

The Moose have scored a power play goal in seven of their last eight games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch the Admirals to Canada Life Centre on Monday, Feb. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

