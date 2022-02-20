Defense Lets Down Gulls

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign Sunday at Toyota Arena.

Hunter Drew set career highs for goals and points in a game with 2-1=3 points, marking back-to-back multi-point efforts for the first time of his career. Drew also extended his point streak into a fourth game (4-3=6), establishing a new career best. He now leads the Gulls with 10 goals and ranks tied for third on the club with 10-12=22 points.

Brent Gates Jr. continued his career high goal-scoring streak into a fourth game (5-1=6), scoring his seventh goal of the season at 14:11 of the first period.

Brogan Rafferty earned an assist and has recorded 1-5=6 points over his last six games. Rafferty's 14 assists rank second on the club among defensemen and fourth among Gulls skaters.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Greg Printz earned assists. Printz has collected points in six of his last nine games (4-4=8).

Lukas Dostal made 11 saves in 22:00 of relief.

The Gulls will travel to Henderson for a weekend back-to-back with the Silver Knights beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at Orleans Arena (7 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Hunter Drew

On the difference in tonight's game:

Defensively we struggled a little bit. Obviously, everybody wants to score. Everybody wants to produce, but you gotta play both sides of the puck in this league or you're not going to win hockey games.

On Ontario's efficiency:

Yeah, you make small mistakes against a team like that it costs you. We saw it last night. We saw it today. So, we get right back on it in Vegas next weekend and go from there.

On the career-highs he achieved tonight: I think my linemates, Gatesy (Gates Jr.) and Limo (Limoges) and you know, I was up with Bo (Groulx) one shift. Everyone has been helping me out and we've been trying to help each other. Anytime, especially when you're on the fourth line, that you can kind of drive the bus for your team, that's what I'm trying to do and that's what we're all trying to do so I'm grateful for them.

On reaching 10 goals this season: I mean, it's big. Obviously, I made a transition up front this year and you know, it's not my job really to produce, but it's a big bonus and obviously, it feels good, but at the end of the day, it's team sport and I'd love to win hockey games.

Brent Gates Jr.

On the difference in the game:

Yeah, I mean it comes down to doing the little things and being consistent. That's kind of been our struggle the last couple games has been just that consistency throughout the whole game. We have flashes where we play really well and then some stretches where we don't and against a good team like that, they'll take advantage. So, a lot of positives, doing things right, but doesn't really show anything if we're not doing it consistently.

On his first-period goal:

You know, it's been a good run. I'm just trying to chip in where I can and pucks have been bouncing the right way as of late, but you know, it doesn't really change my game. Just try to keep it simple and on that one, I just kind of rolled over top. I had a really good screen in front of the net by, I think, both my linemates and I just kind of sifted one through and it found its way.

