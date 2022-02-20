Laczynski Scores in First Weekend Back
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Kiril Ustimenko vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds
(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
Lehigh Valley, PA - Tanner Laczynski returned to action for his first games of the season and scored the Phantoms' lone goal on Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought 3-1 loss against the first place Springfield Thunderbirds in the final game of Lehigh Valley's six-game homestand.
James Neal (4th) scored the late winning goal in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and Nathan Walker added an empty netter.
Laczynski made his season debut on Saturday against Utica and was playing just his second game of the season after being sidelined for the last five months following hip surgery during Training Camp in September. The talented sixth-rounder out of Ohio State appeaed to pick up right where he left off last year with several solid plays, pick-offs, and scoring chances.
Kiril Ustimenko (0-3-1) put forth another solid effort between the pipes with 29 saves on 31 shots.
Ustimenko made several key stops in the first period and his teammates blocked some others as Lehigh Valley and Springfield battled to a 0-0 deadlock in the first 20 minutes. Springfield out shot the Phantoms 10-5 in the opening frame.
Lehigh Valley (17-19-9) began the second period with carry-over power play time but couldn't change the momentum as the Thunderbirds generated more chances at Ustimenko.
A rebounding puck off the left pad of Ustimenko found an open Drew Callin on the backdoor for his fourth of the season and the first goal of the game early in the second.
Lehigh Valley was still hanging on in their efforts to keep it a one-goal game.
A Springfield (26-14-7) turnover at the side of their own net turned into a quick chance for Laczynski midway through the second period which he buried past goalie Charlie Lindgren for a 1-1 tie.
The Phantoms built on that momentum with 10 more shots on goal in the subsequent nine minutes with several quality chances and close calls to taking the lead themselves.
Springfield eventually broke through at 8:25 into the third period when James Neal offered a perfectly placed shot from the left circle to the upper far corner that Ustimenko couldn't stop. The three-time NHL All Star has scored four goals in just four games since joining the Thunderbirds after clearing waivers from St. Louis.
Nathan Walker (18th) added a late empty-netter for the Thunderbirds to finish the scoring as Springfield improved to 3-0-0 against the Phantoms this season.
The Phantoms next hit the road for three straiht beginning Wednesday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and continuing Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the Cleveland Monsters.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday March 2 against the Providence Bruins and will also host the Charlotte Checkers back-to-back on the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration Weekend with a pair of games on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.
SCORING SUMMARY:
2nd 4:11 - SPR, D. Callin (4) (M. Laferriere, K. Washkurak) 0-1
2nd 10:42 - LV, T. Laczynski (1) (Unassisted) 1-1
3rd 8:25 - SPR, J. Neal (4) (T. Tucker, S. Anas) 1-2
3rd 18:46 - SPR, N. Walker (18) (W. Bitten) (EN) 1-3
Shots:
LV 25 - SPR 32
PP:
LV 0/2, SPR 0/2
Goalies:
LV - K. Ustimenko (L) (0-3-1) (29/31)
SPR - C. Lindgren (W) (14-2-1) (24/25)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (17-19-9)
Springfield (26-14-7)
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Kiril Ustimenko vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022
- Stars Wrap up Homestand with a 4-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped as Abbotsford Falls to Colorado in Rematch - Abbotsford Canucks
- Early Scoring Not Enough for Hogs, Griffins Sweep Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Blast Past Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Appleby Lifts Islanders to 2-0 Shutout over Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Iowa Falls to Chicago, 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Close out Weekend with 5-1 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Strike for Four Straight in 4-1 Defeat of Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Laczynski Scores in First Weekend Back - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders in Round Eight of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Defense Suffocates Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Claim Point, Fall to Monsters in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Alumni Take Gold, Bronze in Beijing - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Stockton, Bakersfield Wrap Home-And-Home Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Blues Recall F Joshua, Assign D Rosen to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Battle of Connecticut Set to Resume in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #42: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Return Home With 4-3 Come-From-Behind Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Fall Short vs. Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Hold off San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Heat Stay Perfect against Bakersfield with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Martin's 43 Saves Lead Canucks to Sixth Consecutive Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Snap Skid with 7-6 Shootout Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Martin Stops 43 in Canucks 2-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Griffins over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Look to Bounce Back against Griffins in Home Matchup Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Outlasted by Wolves in Chicago, Fall 5-3 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.