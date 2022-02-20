Barracuda Snap Skid with 7-6 Shootout Win

Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (15-26-1-0) snapped its seven-game losing streak with with a 7-6 shooutout win over the Texas Stars (14-18-5-4) on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center.

- Four different defensemen scored in the win, including Santeri Hatakka (1) who netted his first AHL goal.

- The Barracuda finished the game going two-for-four on the power-play and four-for-four on the penalty-kill.

- After the win, the Barracuda are now 2-0 in shootouts this season. Saturday was the first time the club has went to extra time since Nov. 14 at Abbotsford (32 games).

- Cole Moberg (2) snapped a 14-game goalless drought with his ice-breaking goal in the first.

- Kyle Topping (1) potted his first of the year, snapping a 24-game goalless drought. He also added an assist for his second two-point game this season.

- Mark Alt (3) ended a 13-game goalless drought in the win.

- Joachim Blichfeld collected a pair of assists and the shootout winner. His first shootout goal of his career in six attempts.

- Artemi Kniazev collected a goal and an assist and now has three points over his last two games (1+2=3). The goal was his first goal in 12 games.

- Alexei Melnichuk (8-12-1) made 33 saves to earn the win, ending a six-game losing streak.

The Barracuda are back on the ice this Sunday, Feb. 20 at the H-E-B Center to take on the Texas Stars at 3 p.m. The team returns back to the SAP Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets

