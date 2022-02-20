Stockton, Bakersfield Wrap Home-And-Home Sunday

Sunday, February 20, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (28-8-3-1; 1st Pacific) vs Bakersfield Condors (20-11-4-4; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 5:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Another game, another shootout win for the Stockton Heat, who improved to 4-0-0-0 on the year against in-state rival Bakersfield with a 4-3 decision on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Heat got goals from Jakob Pelletier, Luke Philp and Justin Kirkland with shootout scores from Connor Zary and Juuso Valimaki en route to the win.

A FINE LINE

Stockton's shootout win on Saturday pushed the Heat's record to 4-0-0-0 on the year against the Condors, a lopsided season series that is not indicative of how play has gone between the rivals. Of the four wins, three have been by a goal and the only two-score game featured an empty-netter from the Heat in the final minute. Each of the past three meetings between Stockton and Bakersfield have gone beyond regulation, with Stockton winning the second clash of the season between the clubs in overtime and the most recent pair via shootout.

PILING POINTS

With a two-point effort on Saturday, Matthew Phillips has regained sole possession of Stockton's scoring lead with 39 points on the year. The winger, who also paces the Heat with 18 goals, now has a career-best scoring output after topping the 38-point total from the 2018-19 season, and he's just one point back from line mate Glenn Gawdin for Stockton's all-time scoring lead.

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE

Justin Kirkland continued his strong run on the offensive end with his second consecutive multi-point game, a goal and an assist in Saturday's win pushing his total to five points in Stockton's last three games. He has four multi-point efforts in Stockton's last 10 tilts and has at least one point in seven of those games.

POWER UP

With a pair of power play goals in last night's win, the Heat improved to 20-1-1-0 on the year when lighting the lamp on the man-advantage. On home ice, the Heat have outscored opponents 41-32 at 5-on-5 and 15-9 on the man-advantage, with Stockton limiting opponents to 9-for-93 while down a skater (90.3-percent on the kill).

COFFEE IS FOR CLOSERS

Recent history is on the side of the Heat with Sunday's contest being the back end of a back-to-back, with Stockton having earned at least a point in the last eight finales of two-game sets with a 7-0-1-0 record. In that stretch that dates back to a December 4 win over San Diego, Stockton has outscored its opponents 30-16 and has won three of those games on home ice.

