Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the team signed goaltender Chris Nell to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 19 appearances for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators this season, Nell went 9-9-0 with two shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (S%)
A 6'2", 187 lb. left-catching native of Green Bay, WI, Nell, 27, went 11-13-2 with a 3.18 GAA and .893 S% in 31 career AHL appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Tucson Roadrunners spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-19 and 2020-21. In 99 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder, Kansas City Mavericks, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Maine Mariners, and Atlanta spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-20 and 2021-22, Nell went 41-48-5 with five shutouts, a 3.32 GAA and .897 S%.
Prior to his professional career, Nell went 41-29-10 with 11 shutouts, a 2.07 GAA and .922 S% in 84 NCAA appearances for Bowling Green State University spanning three collegiate seasons from 2014-17. In 2015-16, Nell was named to the WCHA's First All-Star Team. In two USHL seasons with the Chicago Steel from 2012-14, Nell went 20-33-2 with one shutout, a 3.27 GAA and .905 S% in 68 appearances.
