5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield

STOCKTON HEAT (28-8-3-1) at BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (20-11-4-4)

6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (18)

Points - Matthew Phillips (39)

Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith (17)

Points - Seth Griffith (48)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 32-for-167, 19.2% (16th)/PK - 152-for-174, 87.4% (1st)

Condors:

PP - 29-for-153, 19.0% (18th)/PK - 133-for-166, 80.1% (21st)

1. HEAT INDEX

Make it a perfect 4-for-4 against Bakersfield on the year for the Stockton Heat, who conceded the game's first tally but rallied for a 4-3, shootout win last night down highway 99 in Bakersfield. Adam Werner made 28 stops on 31 shots faced then turned away four of five shots faced in the shootout, while the Heat saw scores from Jakob Pelletier, Luke Philp and Justin Kirkland then shootout tallies from Connor Zary and Juuso Valimaki in the win.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Jakob Pelletier lighting the lamp last night to tie the game at one was more than a response goal from an early lead for the home team - it was a great sign for Stockton. When No. 49 lights the lamp, the Heat are now 12-0-0-1 on the year, including 2-0-0-0 against Bakersfield. The rookie now ranks third among first-year AHL skaters with 38 points and ranks fourth among the group with 15 goals. THAT... After a rocky start to 2022 with alternating wins and losses through the start of January, the Heat have righted the ship with points in eight of their last 10, tied with the Milwaukee Admirals for most that span in the AHL. Stockton carries a 7-2-1-0 record in that span, including 4-2-1-0 at home. THE OTHER... For the second time in his three-season tenure with the Heat, Justin Kirkland has 11 points in a 10-game span. The winger brings consecutive multi-point efforts into Sunday's game, the second time in the last 10 games he's posted consecutive two-point outings, has five points in the last three games and has at least a point in seven of the last 10. Kirkland's added contributions on the offensive end have been a strong sign as the playoff race heats up.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

He has already set a new career high for points in a single season with 39, and now he's just one point back of Glenn Gawdin for the Heat all-time scoring lead. Phillips has two goals and three helpers through four games of the season series with the Condors.

Condors - Cooper Marody

The forward got the scoring started in last night's game and is tied for Bakersfield's lead with five points in the season series. Marody has five points in the Condors' last three games and is second on the club with 36 points on the season.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one point shy of Stockton's all-time scoring lead of 133 career points, currently held by Glenn Gawdin.

5. QUOTABLE

"They're a quick transition team. They have a really deep group of players, especially up front they have a lot of veteran players who know what it takes to be successful at this level and beyond. If you're not dialed up in your defensive game or not checking the game really well, if you give them a lot of time and space they're going to make you pay." - Mitch Love on the challenge the Condors present

