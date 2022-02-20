Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Martin Kaut and Mikhail Maltsev each scored a pair of goals, as the Eagles netted the only two goals of the third period to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-2 on Sunday. Canucks forward Sheldon Dries scored two power-play goals in the loss, as the Eagles brought an end to Abbotsford's six-game winning streak. Goaltender Justus Anuunen earned his 17th win of the season in net, making 24 saves on 26 shots.
The first period saw each team throw 10 shots on net, with Colorado failing to convert on the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes, and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.
The Eagles would net the game's first goal on a power play early in the second period when Kaut swept a one-timer from the slot past Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 2:23 into the middle frame.
An ensuing power play for Abbotsford just minutes later would see Dries camp out at the side of the crease and steer a pass into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 at the 4:44 mark of the period.
Maltsev would put the Eagles back on top when he wrapped behind the net and tucked the puck home to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 9:18 remaining in the second stanza.
Another Canucks power play would lead to yet another goal, as Dries hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle to light the lamp and tie the game at 2-2 at the 18:58 mark of the period.
Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would reclaim the lead when Maltsev collected his own rebound at the bottom of the right-wing circle and fed a shot past DiPietro to put Colorado on top, 3-2 with 3:22 left in the contest.
Abbotsford would pull DiPietro in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the game, but it would be Kaut who would take advantage with an empty-netter to stretch the Eagles advantage to 4-2 at the 19:49 mark of the final frame.
Colorado outshot the Canucks 31-26 in the contest, as the Eagles went 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 26th at 5:00pm MT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022
- Stars Wrap up Homestand with a 4-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped as Abbotsford Falls to Colorado in Rematch - Abbotsford Canucks
- Early Scoring Not Enough for Hogs, Griffins Sweep Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Blast Past Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Appleby Lifts Islanders to 2-0 Shutout over Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Iowa Falls to Chicago, 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Close out Weekend with 5-1 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Strike for Four Straight in 4-1 Defeat of Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Laczynski Scores in First Weekend Back - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders in Round Eight of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Defense Suffocates Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Claim Point, Fall to Monsters in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Alumni Take Gold, Bronze in Beijing - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Stockton, Bakersfield Wrap Home-And-Home Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Blues Recall F Joshua, Assign D Rosen to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Battle of Connecticut Set to Resume in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #42: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Return Home With 4-3 Come-From-Behind Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Fall Short vs. Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Hold off San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Heat Stay Perfect against Bakersfield with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Martin's 43 Saves Lead Canucks to Sixth Consecutive Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Snap Skid with 7-6 Shootout Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Martin Stops 43 in Canucks 2-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Griffins over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Look to Bounce Back against Griffins in Home Matchup Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Outlasted by Wolves in Chicago, Fall 5-3 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.