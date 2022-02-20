Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Martin Kaut and Mikhail Maltsev each scored a pair of goals, as the Eagles netted the only two goals of the third period to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-2 on Sunday. Canucks forward Sheldon Dries scored two power-play goals in the loss, as the Eagles brought an end to Abbotsford's six-game winning streak. Goaltender Justus Anuunen earned his 17th win of the season in net, making 24 saves on 26 shots.

The first period saw each team throw 10 shots on net, with Colorado failing to convert on the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes, and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

The Eagles would net the game's first goal on a power play early in the second period when Kaut swept a one-timer from the slot past Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 2:23 into the middle frame.

An ensuing power play for Abbotsford just minutes later would see Dries camp out at the side of the crease and steer a pass into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 at the 4:44 mark of the period.

Maltsev would put the Eagles back on top when he wrapped behind the net and tucked the puck home to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 9:18 remaining in the second stanza.

Another Canucks power play would lead to yet another goal, as Dries hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle to light the lamp and tie the game at 2-2 at the 18:58 mark of the period.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would reclaim the lead when Maltsev collected his own rebound at the bottom of the right-wing circle and fed a shot past DiPietro to put Colorado on top, 3-2 with 3:22 left in the contest.

Abbotsford would pull DiPietro in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the game, but it would be Kaut who would take advantage with an empty-netter to stretch the Eagles advantage to 4-2 at the 19:49 mark of the final frame.

Colorado outshot the Canucks 31-26 in the contest, as the Eagles went 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 26th at 5:00pm MT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

