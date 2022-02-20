Stars Wrap up Homestand with a 4-1 Win
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, clamped down defensively in the finale of an eight-game homestand and defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-1 Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
After 13 combined goals were scored in Saturday's game, the goaltenders stole the show in the first period Sunday night. Matt Jurusik stopped all 11 shots he faced, including five on an early San Jose power play, while Zachary Emond also made 11 saves for the Barracuda.
San Jose failed to convert on a power play that carried over into the second period, but the Barracuda scored shortly thereafter. Nick Merkley capitalized on a Texas turnover in the neutral zone and fired a shot past Jurusik from the left circle 58 seconds into the frame. The Stars answered late in the period when Jeremy Gregoire swept a rebound into the net. Texas outshot San Jose 17-3 in the period.
Joel L'Esperance gave Texas the lead 3:31 into the third period when he ripped a shot from the right circle past Emond right after a Stars power play ended. Jurusik stopped 27 of 28 Barracuda shots and Texas added two empty net goals in the final minute. Ty Dellandrea scored the first one, and Jerad Rosburg buried the second empty net goal for his first of the season.
The Stars now embark on a seven-game road trip, starting Tuesday against the Iowa Wild at 7:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
Jeremy Gregoire (TEX)
Nick Merkley (SJ)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars right wing Jeremy Gregoire
(Andy Nietupski)
