Martin Stops 43 in Canucks 2-1 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford goalie Spencer Martin turned aside 43 of the 44 shots he faced, as the Canucks handed the Colorado Eagles a 2-1 loss on Saturday. Defenseman Ashton Sautner and forward Phil Di Giuseppe each found the back of the net for Abbotsford, while forward Kiefer Sherwood scored Colorado's lone goal in the defeat.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Eagles outshoot Abbotsford 12-6, the Canucks would notch the game's first goal when Sautner snagged a loose puck at the top of the left-wing circle and lit the lamp with a wrister to give Abbotsford a 1-0 edge at the 5:12 mark of the second period.

The Canucks would strike again when an Eagles turnover behind the net allowed Di Giuseppe to blast a one-timer from the slot past Colorado goalie Justus Annunen. The goal was Di Giuseppe's 11th of the season and stretched the Canucks advantage to 2-0 with 2:13 left to play in the middle frame.

Still trailing 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would outshoot Abbotsford 18-1 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. The pressure would finally pay off on a power play when Sherwood grabbed a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle and snapped it home to trim the deficit to 2-1 at the 15:08 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would not be able to generate an equalizer, as the Canucks held on for the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles outshot Abbotsford 43-18 in the contest, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

