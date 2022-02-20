Henderson Defeats Tucson, 4-1
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights won, 4-1, against the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 20 at Tucson Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The scoring began with a goal from Tucson's Matias Macccelli. The next goal came midway through the second frame from Paul Cotter, tying the game at 1-1. Just a few minutes later, Maxim Marushev put the Silver Knights in the lead with a goal of his own. Sven Baertschi scored a powerplay goal at the end of the second, ending the period with the 3-1 lead for Henderson. Pavel Dorofeyev furthered the lead for Henderson with his 17th goal of the season at the end of the third frame. Henderson won the contest, 4-1.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena on Feb. 23 for their Cancer Awareness game at 7 p.m. PT to take on the Ontario Reign. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022
- Phillips, Second Line Lead Heat in Dominant Effort - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Split Weekend Series With Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Defense Lets Down Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Big Second Period Lifts Reign - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Sweep Weekend Series against Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Henderson Defeats Tucson, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Wrap up Homestand with a 4-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped as Abbotsford Falls to Colorado in Rematch - Abbotsford Canucks
- Early Scoring Not Enough for Hogs, Griffins Sweep Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Net Two in Third Period to Top Abbotsford, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Blast Past Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Appleby Lifts Islanders to 2-0 Shutout over Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Iowa Falls to Chicago, 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Close out Weekend with 5-1 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win over Hershey Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Strike for Four Straight in 4-1 Defeat of Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Laczynski Scores in First Weekend Back - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Islanders in Round Eight of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Defense Suffocates Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Claim Point, Fall to Monsters in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Alumni Take Gold, Bronze in Beijing - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Stockton, Bakersfield Wrap Home-And-Home Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Blues Recall F Joshua, Assign D Rosen to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Battle of Connecticut Set to Resume in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #42: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Return Home With 4-3 Come-From-Behind Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Fall Short vs. Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Hold off San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Heat Stay Perfect against Bakersfield with Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Martin's 43 Saves Lead Canucks to Sixth Consecutive Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Snap Skid with 7-6 Shootout Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Martin Stops 43 in Canucks 2-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Griffins over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Look to Bounce Back against Griffins in Home Matchup Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Outlasted by Wolves in Chicago, Fall 5-3 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Defeats Tucson, 4-1
- Silver Knights Fall to Roadrunners, 4-3
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: February 19 & 20
- Henderson Falls to Colorado, 6-3
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, against Colorado