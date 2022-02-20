Henderson Defeats Tucson, 4-1

The Henderson Silver Knights won, 4-1, against the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 20 at Tucson Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring began with a goal from Tucson's Matias Macccelli. The next goal came midway through the second frame from Paul Cotter, tying the game at 1-1. Just a few minutes later, Maxim Marushev put the Silver Knights in the lead with a goal of his own. Sven Baertschi scored a powerplay goal at the end of the second, ending the period with the 3-1 lead for Henderson. Pavel Dorofeyev furthered the lead for Henderson with his 17th goal of the season at the end of the third frame. Henderson won the contest, 4-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena on Feb. 23 for their Cancer Awareness game at 7 p.m. PT to take on the Ontario Reign. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

