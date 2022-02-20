Iowa Falls to Chicago, 5-1
February 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
CHICAGO, Ill. - Iowa Wild (20-19-3-3; 46 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (29-10-4-3; 65 pts.) by a score of 5-1 at Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20. Iowa forward Nolan Stevens scored his first goal as a member of the Wild in the loss.
Chicago defenseman Jesper Sellgren beat Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones (15 saves) on a wrist shot that was deflected on its way to the net at 11:51 of the first period. Sellgren's goal gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
Wolves forward Stefan Noesen beat Jones on a rebound chance at 16:26 of the first period to extend Chicago's lead to 2-0.
Chicago led 2-0 over the Wild at the end of the first period. The Wolves outshot the Wild 13-7 in the first stanza.
Noesen scored his second goal of the game on a shot from the right faceoff dot at 4:49 of the second period to give Chicago a 3-0 lead.
With Chicago on the power play, Wolves forward Andrew Poturalski scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 6:40 of the second period to give Chicago a 4-0 lead.
Chicago forward C.J. Smith beat Jones with a wrist shot from the slot at 7:41 of the second period, giving the Wolves a 5-0 lead.
Following Smith's goal, Jones was replaced in the Wild net by Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre (19 saves).
After being taken down on a shorthanded breakaway chance, Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa was awarded a penalty shot at 10:13 of the second period. However, Chicago goaltender Alex Lyon (24 saves) thwarted his attempted to preserve the Wolves' 5-0 lead.
Stevens scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle at 17:14 of the second period to make the score 5-1 in favor of Chicago. Wild forward Nick Swaney and Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis recorded assists on the play.
The Wild trailed the Wolves by a score of 5-1 as both teams headed into the second intermission. Chicago outshot Iowa 17-9 in the second period and led 30-16 in shots through two periods.
Neither team scored in the third period as Chicago defeated Iowa, 5-1. Both teams recorded nine shots in the third stanza and the Wolves outshot the Wild 39-25 in the game.
Iowa was 0-for-4 and Chicago was 1-for-6 on the power play on the night.
Next for the Wild, a home matchup at Wells Fargo Arena against the Texas Stars on Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
