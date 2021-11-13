Wild Explode for Five Goals, Shutout Admirals 5-0

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (6-3-1-0; 13 pts.) defeated the Milwaukee Admirals (3-6-1-0; 7 pts.) by a score of 5-0. Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond (26 saves) recorded his second shutout of the season as five different Iowa players scored goals in the victory.

Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts teed up a bouncing puck from the high slot and found the back of the net past Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram (22 saves) at 16:43 of the first period. Wild forwards Mason Shaw and Adam Beckman both recorded assists on the Hicketts' goal that made the score 1-0 Iowa.

A little over two minutes after Hicketts' goal, Iowa forward Nick Swaney forced a turnover, deked past Admirals center Matt Bradley and scored on a wraparound attempt at 18:49 of the first period. The tally was his seventh goal in the last eight games and extended the Iowa lead to 2-0.

At the end of the first period, Iowa was in control of the game, led 2-0, and outshot Milwaukee 14-4.

After Bradley took a high-sticking penalty for Milwaukee late in the second period, the Wild headed to the power play for the third time in the game. With the man advantage, Wild forward Connor Dewar floated a saucer pass tape to tape to Beckman, who one-timed a shot past Ingram from the right circle. The goal made the score 3-0 in favor of the Wild as both Dewar and Iowa defenseman Calen Addison collected assists on the play.

Shortly after Beckman's power play tally, Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee won a puck battle in the right corner of the Iowa offensive zone and found Iowa center Marco Rossi all alone in front of Ingram. Rossi promptly deposited the puck top shelf to give the Wild a 4-0 lead. Wild forward Kyle Rau was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Following the second stanza, the Wild led 4-0 and held a 26-12 edge in shots. Shots in the second period alone were 12-8 in Iowa's favor.

To begin the third period, Milwaukee pulled Ingram for Admirals third-year goaltender Devin Cooley (seven saves).

Hicketts found Rau below the circle on the left side and Rau slid a near-perfect pass to Chaffee who scored at the right post at 2:38 of the third period. Chaffee's marker gave the Wild a 5-0 lead and gave Hicketts, Rau and himself their second points on the night.

Led by Hammond's strong play, the Wild prevented the Admirals from scoring in the third period and took home a 5-0 victory. Despite Milwaukee outshooting the Wild 14-8 in the third period, Iowa held a 34-26 lead in total shots at the conclusion of the game.

Beckman's power play goal was the only Iowa goal to come with a man advantage as Iowa was one for four on the night. The Admirals were unable to convert on any of their four power play chances.

The Wild take on Milwaukee again on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

