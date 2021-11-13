Islanders Overcome on OT at Laval

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







LAVAL, Que. - Chris Terry scored once and added two assists for his first three-point performance with the Bridgeport Islanders (5-5-1-2) in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Laval Rocket (6-5-1-0) at Place Bell on Friday. Robin Salo added a goal and an assist, while Paul LaDue and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Islanders.

Bridgeport led by counts of 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 throughout the night, but Laurent Dauphin pushed Laval to its second straight win at 1:20 of overtime with a shot past Jakub Skarek's blocker.

Skarek (5-1-2) made 36 saves on 41 shots. He is unbeaten in regulation in each of his last seven decisions (5-0-2).

Danick Martel put the Rocket on top 1-0 just 27 seconds into the game with a redirection in front on Dauphin's attempt from the right wing. It was his first of two goals in the game, with his second coming in the middle stanza.

Salo answered at 8:10 of the first period with his second goal of the season and his first on the power play. Laval's Kevin Roy was called for delay of game just 30 seconds prior, and Salo converted the game-tying tally on a long-distance wrist shot that sunk into the bottom left corner of the net under Michael McNiven's blocker. Terry and Otto Koivula each recorded an assist, pushing Koivula's scoring streak to five games.

Durandeau gave the Islanders a 2-1 advantage just 2:05 later when he cleaned up his own rebound from below the right circle and scored his third goal of the season in his home province of Quebec. Blade Jenkins and Reece Newkirk helped set it up, the first point (assist) of Newkirk's pro career (10:15 mark).

Roy tied the game at 2-2 in the final three minutes of the period, but LaDue's first goal as an Islander put the visitors back out front at 18:12. LaDue settled Terry's pass above the left circle and ripped a shot off a Laval forward that turned in the air and knuckled past McNiven.

After Martel tied the contest for a third time at 12:40 of the second period, Terry's bar-down blast about five minutes later gave Bridgeport a 4-3 lead at the next intermission. Salo found Terry wide open with a cross-ice pass to the left wing, allowing Terry to take a stride and place a shot off the post and in for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Kyle MacLean earned the secondary assist and extended his point streak to three games.

Xavier Ouellet capitalized on the power play 91 seconds into the third period to knot the game at 4-4, and eventually force overtime. Terry was called for high-sticking in the opening minute.

Dauphin's team-leading eighth goal of the season ended the evening 80 seconds into overtime, snapping the Islanders' two game win streak but pushing their point streak to three games (2-0-1-0).

The contest also included one fight (11:52 of the first period, Seth Helgeson and Brandon Baddock) and 38 combined penalty minutes. Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Bridgeport finished its two-game season series against Laval, 1-0-1-0.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a season-long five-game road trip tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena. It will mark the first of two meetings between the two teams. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.