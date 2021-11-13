Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Visit to Providence to Battle the Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - After an emotional comeback victory on Friday night in Springfield, the Hartford Wolf Pack are back on the road this evening as they travel to Rhode Island to face the Providence Bruins. This is the first of two meetings that will take place over the next six days, and the final game of Hartford's back-to-back weekend set. It also concludes a three-game stretch of road games within the Atlantic Division.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. It is the first of five meetings between the teams at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this season. The sides will meet again back in Providence in six days, on November 19th. They will not see each other in Hartford again until December 31st.

The Wolf Pack claimed a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Bruins on home ice back on October 17th. Forwards Austin Rueschhoff, Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski scored in regulation for the Pack, while Gettinger scored the lone shootout goal in the sixth round to send two points Hartford's way. Brodzinski's goal was shorthanded, the first such marker of the season for the Wolf Pack. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves in regulation, then stopped all six Bruin attempts in the shootout. He's currently 6-1-1-0 on the season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened a back-to-back set with a key victory in Springfield last night. The Pack fell behind 2-0 after the first period but broke out with four unanswered goals in the middle frame. Defenseman Zach Giuttari got Hartford on the board with his first goal of the season at 1:51 of the second period, then Zac Jones scored his first career professional goal to even the contest at 3:20. Forwards Cristiano DiGiacinto and Morgan Barron also found the back of the net in an explosive period that pushed the Pack to a 6-4 win.

Forward Ty Ronning scored the eventual game winner in the third, while Barron hit the empty net with just seconds remaining.

Hartford went 2-1-0-0 during a three-in-three weekend last weekend, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders 7-4 and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 at home before falling 3-2 to the Islanders on Sunday in Bridgeport.

Brodzinski leads the Pack with 13 points (3 g, 10 a) this season. Veteran forward Tanner Fritz is working on a five-game point streak after scoring an assist last night. He has seven points (3 g, 4 a) in that stretch. Lauri Pajuniemi and Braden Schneider are both working on three-game point streaks after each registered an assist in last night's win.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a 5-4-1-1 record following last night's emotional 6-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at home. Forward Zach Senyshyn scored a hat-trick for the Bruins, while Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty and Jack Studnicka all added goals in the win. Goalie Jon Gillies made 31 saves to continue a hot streak in net.

The Bruins have won three of their last four games, with their lone setback coming on Wednesday night at the hands of the Thunderbirds. Springfield defeated the Bruins 4-1 in Providence.

Forward Oskar Steen leads the Bruins with ten points (5 g, 5 a), but he was recalled by the NHL's Boston Bruins on Friday afternoon. Fogarty (4 g, 5 a) and Jesper Froden (2 g, 7 a) lead active players with nine points each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Pack returns to the XL Center on Wednesday, November 17th, when they play host to the Islanders and open a three game in four days stretch. The Pack will return to Providence next Friday night before hosting the Hershey Bears on 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

