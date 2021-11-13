Marlies Look to Open Weekend with Win in Chicago

The Toronto Marlies are in Chicago this weekend for back-to-back games against the Wolves. Chicago currently sits first in the Central Division with a 7-2 record, while the Marlies are 5-4 and sit fourth in the North.

This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Wolves enter Saturday having won two in a row, while the Marlies are looking to get back into the win column after a 5-2 loss in Utica last weekend. Both teams are currently undefeated when leading after the first and second periods.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Josh Ho-Sang who has six goals in eight games so far this season. Toronto rookie Alex Steeves is also someone to keep an eye on, as he's started off the season with five goals and six points in just four games. On the Wolves side, Andrew Poturalski leads the way with 15 points, followed by C.J. Smith with 13.

Puck drops at 8:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

