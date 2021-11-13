Bears Earn Shootout Victory in Gritty Effort at Syracuse

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Syracuse, NY) - Joe Snively recorded three points, and the Hershey Bears struck for two goals in eight seconds in the second period to earn a 5-4 shootout road win over the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win improved the Chocolate and White's record to 6-3-2-1.

The Bears started the scoring just 43 seconds into the game. After a blocked shot in the slot from Joe Snively, Beck Malenstyn found the loose puck and struck for his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 Hershey. Garrett Pilon and Snively assisted. Only 32 seconds later, the Crunch tied the game as Sean Day's shot from the left point eluded a screened Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to make it 1-1. Gabriel Dumont and Daniel Walcott picked up the helpers.

Hershey would once again grab a lead on Snively's fourth goal of the season on the power play at 11:25. The forward snapped a shot from the left circle that was stopped by Syracuse goaltender Amir Miftakhov, but the rebound bounced to the crease, off Crunch defender Darren Raddysh, and into the net to make it 2-1 Hershey. With five minutes left in the first period, the Crunch tied the game once again at 2-2 on Remi Elie's first goal of the season. Elie capitalized off a rebound after a defensive breakdown that sent the Crunch in on a partial breakaway. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-9 Bears.

Hershey restored their advantage in the second period thanks to its quick-strike offense. At 11:25, Snively struck for his second goal of the game, redirecting a Garrett Pilon shot from the left wing past Miftakhov to make it 3-2 Hershey. Off the ensuing faceoff, Drake Rymsha won a battle on the near-side boards and found Ryan Dmowski streaking to the net. Dmowski tip-toed around Miftakhov and scored just eight seconds after Snively's goal to make it 4-2 Hershey. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-18 Bears.

The Crunch responded with a pair in the third period to eventually force overtime. First, Elie tallied his second of the night only 23 seconds into the stanza, followed by a game-tying power play goal by Andrej Sustr at 12:29. An entertaining three-on-three sudden death frame did not solve a winner, and the game progressed to a shootout for the second time this season. Mike Sgarbossa and Joe Snively both found the back of the net, and Pheonix Copley stopped two of three shots in goal to claim the 5-4 victory. Final shots on goal totaled 38-36 Syracuse.

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, Nov. 14 at GIANT Center at 5 PM. Tickets are available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.