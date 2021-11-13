Islanders Leave Canada with a Loss

BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-6-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, completed their first trip to Canada this season with a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators (5-7-0-0) at CAA Arena on Saturday.

Arnaud Durandeau scored for the second straight game and Austin Czarnik netted his second goal of the season, while Cory Schneider (0-4-0) made 24 saves.

Bridgeport is 2-1-1-0 through the first three games of its season-long, five-game road trip, which continues next Wednesday in Hartford and Saturday in Springfield.

A tightly-contested first period set the tone for a close hockey game wire-to-wire. What began as a feeling out process in the opening frame ended with a 1-0 Belleville lead at the first intermission following Cody Goloubef's power-play goal in his season debut. Chris Wilkie, who was traded from Rockford earlier in the day, set up Goloubef for a quick shot past Schneider with Anatolii Golyshev in the box for hooking at 19:32.

Durandeau pulled the Islanders back even in the second period with his fourth goal of the year and second of the weekend. Hard work by Blade Jenkins and Kyle MacLean deep in the Senators' zone created a turnover and Durandeau finished from the doorstep to make it 1-1 at the 16:36 mark.

Wilkie's first goal with Belleville and second point of the night gave the B-Sens a 2-1 advantage at 6:33 of the third period. However, Czarnik responded about six minutes later with a highlight-reel shot into the top right corner on a rush down the left wing. Czarnik settled Chris Terry's lead pass and moved around one defenseman before going top shelf, from in tight, at the 12:26 mark. Andy Andreoff collected the secondary assist.

Roby Jarventie scored the game winner at 15:20 of the third period, redirecting Pontus Aberg's shot from above the circle past Schneider's glove for the 3-2 final.

Belleville was perfect on special teams, going 1-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the kill. Mads Sogaard (3-3-0) made 32 saves on 34 Bridgeport shots.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a season-long five-game road trip this coming Wednesday, Nov. 17th with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack inside the XL Center. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

