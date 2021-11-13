Smith Recalled, Grimaldi Assigned
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cole Smith from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has assigned forward Rocco Grimaldi to the Admirals
Smith is tied for fourth among Admirals skaters in points this season with six (3g-3a) through nine AHL contests. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward has points in each of his last four games, including a two-assist performance on Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, his first multi-point outing of the season. Smith scored his first goal of 2021-22 - a penalty-shot tally in overtime - on Nov. 5 vs Manitoba, and has scored in consecutive games, one of which came on the power play Nov. 7 at Chicago.
Smith is already the fifth player to be recalled by the Predators this season, joining Connor Ingram, Tommy Novak, Mathieu Olivier, and Michael McCarron.
No stranger to the Admirals, Grimaldi tallied four goals, including the OT winner in his first game with the team, and seven assists for 11 points in 10 games for the club in the 2018-19 season before heading to Nashville for the rest of the season. In 201 career NHL contests Grimaldi has 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 points for the Predators, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche. He shows 172 points (80g-92a) in 237 career AHL games.
The Admirals hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning tonight in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild. The Ads aren't back at Panther Arena until Wednesday, November 24th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm.
