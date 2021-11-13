Gulls Earn a Point in OT Setback to Bakersfield

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 in overtime tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Despite the setback, San Diego earned points in back-to-back games for the first time on the campaign, while collecting standings points in three of the four games (2-1-1-0) in their recent homestand and points in four of their last six games overall (3-2-1-0).

Maxim Golod scored his first goal of the season at 13:25 of the third period. Jacob Perreault earned the lone assist on the play to extend his career-high point streak to a sixth game (3-6=9). Perreault continues to lead the Gulls in goals, assists and points (4-7=11).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 33-of-35 shots in the setback, marking season highs in saves and shots faced. Eriksson Ek has helped the Gulls to standings points in each of his last two starts (1-0-1-0) while posting a 1.89 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, stopping 30-or-more shots in both games.

The Gulls conclude their home-and-home series with the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow at Mechanics Bank Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Maxim Golod

On the team earning a point:

They came out of the gate pretty hot so it was good for us to stay in the game, get out of the first period down only one, but that's part of building as a team. Just our structure and not getting blown out of games. Maybe earlier in the year we were getting lost in the d-zone, but we stayed composed and that step came back to us. I thought our second and third period were good, just battling back, and getting the pucks one step quicker. It showed being able to get our first goal there.

On how he feels getting rewarded with a goal:

Yeah, it's definitely nice just to try and go out there and contribute some way every night, just whether it be through energy or trying to get the boys going one way or another. So, it definitely felt nice to be able to contribute to the team tonight.

On what the team needs to do to get two points in Bakersfield tomorrow:

Like I said, just play a structured game. They're a good team and win our battles and go out there and have our feet moving. Those are the keys I think.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what he liked about the team's third period:

We were right there. We just maybe, at the beginning of the period, just lacked a little bit of execution and that ended up putting us in a bad situation. I liked the way we dig, we stuck with it mentally. Those are tough games to play against a good team. Cling in there...I've got to infuse a goal and then we go back and get the tying goal. Just got to learn from everything and it's going to be a process, but we're in deep this week. Let's see how we do tomorrow.

On Golod's goal:

I'm happy for Max, you know? The kid wants to do so well. He's invested, you like to see the young guys having success and those are tough games to play. We didn't have many guys that had a great game. I think our goalie was rock-solid and it had nothing to do with structure. It's mostly just a little bit of execution and grit and to see a couple young guys with the tying goal, it's good.

On Olle Eriksson Ek:

I mean, it's the beginning of the season still and guys have to find their way. I'm very pleased with the way he's been competing in games and even preparation. So, again, it's disappointing for him. That being said, he's played very well. Let's see how we can collectively go back tomorrow and be a better version of ourselves.

