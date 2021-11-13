Brett Connolly Keeps Scoring Streak Rolling in Loss to Wolves

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Forward Brett Connolly extended his point streak to five contests (3G, 5A) with a power-play goal in the third period, but the Rockford IceHogs (3-6-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (7-2-0-0) 4-1 at BMO Harris Bank Center on Military Appreciation Night Friday evening.

The Wolves quickly grabbed momentum in the opening period to take a 3-0 lead to the intermission. Leading scorer Andrew Poturalski netted the opening tally 49 seconds into the contest, stickhandling around IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom (L, 30 saves on 33 shots). On the power play, forward Stefan Noesen made it a two-goal advantage at 11:00. Defenseman Eric Gelinas completed the period scoring with a long-distance shot from the left point through traffic and banking off the post for his second goal of the season.

After being limited to just one shot in the opening period, the IceHogs rifled off seven shots in the second frame and 11 in the third and broke through on the power play at 16:31 as Connolly extended his point streak with his fourth goal of the season at 16:31. Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Josiah Slavin assisted on the marker.

The Wolves completed the game scoring and reclaimed a three-goal advantage with an empty-net tally from Maxim Letunov at 17:48. Wolves netminder Eetu Makiniemi earned his fifth win of the season, making 18 saves.

Both clubs finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play.

