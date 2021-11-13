Monsters Come up Short in 4-0 Loss to Americans
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-0 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-3-1-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Americans took control of the opening period with goals from JJ Peterka at 13:26 and Michael Mersch at 19:25 sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 2-0. Rochester's Jack Quinn scored the lone tally of the middle frame at 13:57 extending Cleveland's deficit to 3-0 after forty minutes. Amerks' Casey Fitzgerald notched a marker at 11:25 of the third period making it a 4-0 loss for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 21 saves in defeat while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, November 17, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
ROC 2 1 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/4 2/2 9 min / 3 inf
ROC 25 0/2 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 21 4 3-1-2
ROC Luukkonen W 32 0 4-4-0
Cleveland Record: 5-3-1-3, 3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 7-4-0-0, 2nd North Division
