Heat Win Streak Hits Team-Record Nine Games with Shootout Victory

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite trailing after two periods for the first time this season, the Stockton Heat (9-0-1-0) rallied for their team-record ninth consecutive win, a 3-2 shootout decision Friday against the Henderson Silver Knights (5-4-1-1) at Stockton Arena.

Adam Ruzicka lit the lamp first, the sixth time the Heat have broken the ice during the win streak, with his team-leading eighth goal of the season coming at the 12:58 mark of the first. The lead was short-lived as Paul Cotter evened the score 36 seconds later, knotting the game through 20 minutes of action.

Lucas Elvenes gave the visiting Silver Knights the upper hand 4:51 into the second period, an advantage that lasted through nearly the midway point of the third frame when Jakob Pelletier deadlocked the game at two goals a side with his fifth marker of the campaign.

Both teams went scoreless in overtime, and Justin Kirkland was the lone goal scorer in the shootout as the Heat took the hard-fought decision to extend the win streak.

NOTABLE

Adam Ruzicka scored the first goal of the game, his team-leading eighth marker of the season.

Ruzicka notched his team-best fifth multi-point effort of the season.

Jakob Pelletier's goal to tie the game in the third period was his fifth lamp-lighter of the season, tied for fourth among rookies in the AHL.

Adam Werner earned his 30th AHL win in his 50th AHL game.

Friday was the first time the Heat trailed through two periods of play this season.

The Heat extended their win streak to a team-record nine games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-6

STK PK - 4-4

THREE STARS

First - Justin Kirkland (shootout goal)

Second - Adam Ruzicka (1g, 1a)

Third - Pavel Dorofeyev (2a)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (22 saves on 24 shots faced, 3 shootout saves on 3 attempts)

L - Logan Thompson (28 saves on 30 shots faced, 2 shootout saves on 3 attempts)

UP NEXT

The Heat wrap their home stand Saturday against Henderson with Military Appreciation Night presented by Delta Trucking and Humana.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.