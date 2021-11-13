Barracuda Start Slow, Rolled by Canucks 7-1

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, B.C - The San Jose Barracuda (3-4-1-0) fell behind in the first period on Friday at the Abbotsford Centre by three goals and could never dig themselves out, falling 7-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks (4-4-2-0).

- Zachary Emond (1-1-0-0) took the loss, allowing three goals on five shots in six minutes and two seconds of action. Alexei Melnichuk worked the rest of the game, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

- Michael DiPietro (2-2-1) earned the win by stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

- Scott Reedy (4) netted his team-leading fourth goal and team-leading second power-play goal at 18:13 of the first period.

- Canucks' forward Sheldon Dries finished with four points (1+3=4) and a plus-five rating.

- Abbotsford forward Phil Di Giuseppe collected four assists and a plus-four rating.

- Canucks' defenseman Jett Woo collected three points (1+2=3) and a plus-three rating.

- Former Reign forward Shelden Rempal collected a pair of goals and finished with a team-high five shots and a plus-four rating.

- The Barracuda went on the power-play a season-high nine times, going one-for-nine on the PP.

- The Barracuda finished two-for-four on the PK and have now given up a PPG in each and every game this season

The Barracuda wrap up its two-game roadie in Abbotsford on Sunday at 4 p.m. before returning back to the SAP Center to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for tickets go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.