Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack found themselves in a tight contest with the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday night. After surrendering the game's first goal late in the contest, the Wolf Pack locked things down and came away with a dramatic 2-1 overtime decision.

Morgan Barron got two beautiful looks on Bruins' goalie Kyle Keyser in overtime but was denied on both bids. Barron was able to poke the loose puck to veteran Anthony Greco, who fired the overtime winner into the yawning cage to complete the comeback.

The sides played the first two periods to a 0-0 draw, but it wasn't for a lack of chances. Adam Huska made numerous key saves in the second period, including two on breakaway bids by Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn.

Providence finally broke the ice at the 13:15 mark of the third period, scoring their lone goal of the contest. Veteran forward Chris Wagner fed the puck to Studnicka, who gained the offensive zone and then fired a centering pass to Jakub Lauko. Lauko quickly released a shot that beat Huska for his second goal of the season.

Even after giving up a goal, the Wolf Pack stuck to the process and found themselves on the powerplay at the 16:10 mark of the third period when Nick Wolff was called for cross-checking. Lauri Pajuniemi fed Jonny Brodzinski at the side of the goal, and the captain made good on the chance. His one-time bid cleanly beat Keyser, giving Brodzinski his fourth goal of the season and second against the Bruins.

In overtime, Barron got his two looks before getting the puck to Greco, who finally beat Keyser to give Hartford a key 2-1 victory on the road. The win is Hartford's second in as many tries against the Bruins and pushes the Wolf Pack to 9-3-1-0 on the season.

The Pack is back at the XL Center for their next game on Wednesday, November 17th, when they host the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

