Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack found themselves in a tight contest with the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday night. After surrendering the game's first goal late in the contest, the Wolf Pack locked things down and came away with a dramatic 2-1 overtime decision.
Morgan Barron got two beautiful looks on Bruins' goalie Kyle Keyser in overtime but was denied on both bids. Barron was able to poke the loose puck to veteran Anthony Greco, who fired the overtime winner into the yawning cage to complete the comeback.
The sides played the first two periods to a 0-0 draw, but it wasn't for a lack of chances. Adam Huska made numerous key saves in the second period, including two on breakaway bids by Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn.
Providence finally broke the ice at the 13:15 mark of the third period, scoring their lone goal of the contest. Veteran forward Chris Wagner fed the puck to Studnicka, who gained the offensive zone and then fired a centering pass to Jakub Lauko. Lauko quickly released a shot that beat Huska for his second goal of the season.
Even after giving up a goal, the Wolf Pack stuck to the process and found themselves on the powerplay at the 16:10 mark of the third period when Nick Wolff was called for cross-checking. Lauri Pajuniemi fed Jonny Brodzinski at the side of the goal, and the captain made good on the chance. His one-time bid cleanly beat Keyser, giving Brodzinski his fourth goal of the season and second against the Bruins.
In overtime, Barron got his two looks before getting the puck to Greco, who finally beat Keyser to give Hartford a key 2-1 victory on the road. The win is Hartford's second in as many tries against the Bruins and pushes the Wolf Pack to 9-3-1-0 on the season.
The Pack is back at the XL Center for their next game on Wednesday, November 17th, when they host the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021
- Luukkonen Blanks Monsters for First AHL Shutout - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Defeated by Checkers, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-0 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Schwindt's Hat Trick, Gibson's Shutout Lead Checkers to Win in Wilkes-Barre - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Greg Mckegg Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Receive Future Considerations from Belleville - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Set Record for Best Start in Team History - Utica Comets
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Olli Juolevi Joins Checkers on Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday against Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Visit to Providence to Battle the Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fucale Returns to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Smith Recalled, Grimaldi Assigned - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Look to Open Weekend with Win in Chicago - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game #10: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rookies And Power-Play Prevail As Tucson Defeats Ontario 8-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Woo Has 3 Points, DiPietro Makes 28 Saves in Canucks Emphatic Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Defeated in Shootout against Stockton, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Fall 2-1 in Shootout against Colorado - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Start Slow, Rolled by Canucks 7-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Earn a Point in OT Setback to Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Hands Reign First Regulation Loss - Ontario Reign
- Heat Win Streak Hits Team-Record Nine Games with Shootout Victory - Stockton Heat
- Calvin Pickard's Shutout Lefts Griffins over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Connolly Keeps Scoring Streak Rolling in Loss to Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Overcome on OT at Laval - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1
- Forward Greg Mckegg Recalled by New York Rangers
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Visit to Providence to Battle the Bruins
- Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win Key Divisional Matchup in Springfield
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield for Key Divisional Matchup with Thunderbirds