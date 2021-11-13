Tucson Hands Reign First Regulation Loss
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (9-1-0-1) suffered their first regulation loss of the season Friday night, falling 8-4 to the Tucson Roadrunners at the Tucson Convention Center. Aidan Dudas and Martin Frk each posted a goal and an assist for Ontario in a losing effort, while Alex Turcotte and Jordan Spence recorded two assists apiece.
Frk extended his point streak to six games, while Turcotte's goal pushed his season-high run to four games and Vladimir Tkachev earned an assist for a fourth consecutive outing. Ontario had previously earned at least a point from all 10 of its contests to begin 2021-22. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate is now in second place in the Pacific Division standings with an .864 points percentage.
Date: November 12, 2021
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ONT 2 2 0 4
TUC 2 3 3 8
Shots PP
ONT 25 0/4
TUC 26 3/5
Three Stars -
1. Matias Maccelli (TUC)
2. Michael Carcone (TUC)
3. Janis Moser (TUC)
W: Ivan Prosvetov
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center
