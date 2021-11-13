Tucson Hands Reign First Regulation Loss

The Ontario Reign (9-1-0-1) suffered their first regulation loss of the season Friday night, falling 8-4 to the Tucson Roadrunners at the Tucson Convention Center. Aidan Dudas and Martin Frk each posted a goal and an assist for Ontario in a losing effort, while Alex Turcotte and Jordan Spence recorded two assists apiece.

Frk extended his point streak to six games, while Turcotte's goal pushed his season-high run to four games and Vladimir Tkachev earned an assist for a fourth consecutive outing. Ontario had previously earned at least a point from all 10 of its contests to begin 2021-22. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate is now in second place in the Pacific Division standings with an .864 points percentage.

Date: November 12, 2021

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 2 2 0 4

TUC 2 3 3 8

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/4

TUC 26 3/5

Three Stars -

1. Matias Maccelli (TUC)

2. Michael Carcone (TUC)

3. Janis Moser (TUC)

W: Ivan Prosvetov

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

